Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
UPI News Service, 01/09/2023
South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with new music.
ADVERTISEMENT
The K-pop group released the EP Reason and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar" on Monday.
The "Beautiful Liar" video shows the members of Monsta X take the stage in front of a crowd of mysterious people dressed in all black. The video also features imagery of chains and a horse in a red tent.
The song explores a "dangerous" but "addictive" relationship.
Reason also features the songs "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Alright."
Reason marks Monsta X's first EP since Shape of Love, released in April.
Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.