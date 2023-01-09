'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to home video in February
UPI News Service, 01/09/2023
Marvel Studios announced Monday the home video release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Digital purchases will be available Feb. 1 and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical copies will be available Feb. 7
Disney+ previously announced the film would stream on its service Feb. 1. Best Buy will offer two limited edition SteelBook editions. Walmart editions will include an enamel pin.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened Nov. 11 in theaters. It remained No. 1 for five weeks in a row.
The film begins with the off-screen death of T'Challa, the late Chadwick Boseman's character. Boseman died in 2020, necessitating writer/director Ryan Coogler to rewrite the script.
