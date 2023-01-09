Marvel Studios announced Monday the home video release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Digital purchases will be available Feb. 1 and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical copies will be available Feb. 7

Disney+ previously announced the film would stream on its service Feb. 1. Best Buy will offer two limited edition SteelBook editions. Walmart editions will include an enamel pin.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened Nov. 11 in theaters. It remained No. 1 for five weeks in a row.

The film begins with the off-screen death of T'Challa, the late Chadwick Boseman's character. Boseman died in 2020, necessitating writer/director Ryan Coogler to rewrite the script.

The film now follows Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) facing Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia) and his undersea kingdom of Talokan.

Namor wants to persuade Wakanda to join Talokan in battle against national governments who want to plunder both of their vibranium resources.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned $180 million in its opening weekend. It's still playing in theaters, earning $3.4 million in the United States last weekend.

Wakanda Forever has so far earned $445 million in the U.S. and $827 million worldwide.