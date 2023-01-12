Mo Amer's series Mo will return for a second and final season on Netflix.

Deadline reported Thursday that the comedy-drama series was renewed for Season 2.

Mo is created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef. Amer plays Mo Majjar, a Palestinian refugee living in and seeking asylum in the United States. The series is inspired by Amer's life.

Variety confirmed the news.

"I'm thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story," Amer said in a statement.

Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso and Omar Elba also star.

Mo premiered on Netflix in August. Amer is nominated for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards for his role in the show.