Netflix is teasing the new film Luther: The Fallen Sun.The streaming service shared a teaser for the crime drama Thursday that features Idris Elba.Luther: The Fallen Sun is a sequel to the TV series Luther, which had a five-season run on BBC One. Season 5 was released in January 2019.The sequel film is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and directed by Season 5 director Jamie Payne. Elba reprises his role of John Luther, a brilliant Detective Chief Inspector with a dark side.The teaser shows Luther (Elba) in the shadows as a person in a voiceover teases a new threat."Something's coming. You see me now?" the voice says.Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley also star.Netflix previously shared first-look photos for the film in December.Luther: The Fallen Sun opens in select theaters Feb. 24 and starts streaming March 10 on Netflix.