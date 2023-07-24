Mitski has a new album in the works.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter announced her seventh studio album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, on Monday.

Mitski shared the news in a video on Instagram.

"Hi, this is Mitski, and I'm at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that's coming out. It's called The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We," the star said.

In addition, Mitski will release a first single from the album Wednesday. The singer did not share a title for the song or a release date for the full album.

The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We will mark Mitski's first album since Laurel Hell, released in February 2022.

The singer is known for the singles "Happy," "Nobody," "Working for the Knife" and "The Only Heartbreaker."