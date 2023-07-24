Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new show Gen V.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the superhero series Monday featuring Jaz Sinclair

Gen V is a spinoff of Prime Video series The Boys and is based on Volume 4 of The Boys comic book, "We Gotta Go Now."

The new show follows Marie Moreau (Sinclair), a student at Godolkin University, a school for young superheroes.

"Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer introduces Marie and her power to control blood.

Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Patrick Schwarzenegger also star.

In addition, The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne make guest appearances as their characters from the original show.

Sinclair is known for playing Rosalind "Roz" Walker on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.