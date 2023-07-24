'Gen V' teaser introduces 'The Boys' spinoff series
UPI News Service, 07/24/2023
Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new show Gen V.
Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the superhero series Monday featuring Jaz Sinclair.
Gen V is a spinoff of Prime Video series The Boys and is based on Volume 4 of The Boys comic book, "We Gotta Go Now."
The new show follows Marie Moreau (Sinclair), a student at Godolkin University, a school for young superheroes.
"Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer introduces Marie and her power to control blood.
