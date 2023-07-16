Tom Cruise's latest high-octane thriller, Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sound of Freedom with $27 million, followed by Insidious: The Red Door at No. 3 with $13 million, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at No. 4 with $12 million and Elemental at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 6 with $6.1 million, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 7 with $3.4 million, No Hard Feelings at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Joy Ride at No. 9 with $2.6 million and The Little Mermaid at No. 10 with $2.4 million.