Country music star Jason Aldean is thanking fans for support after he fell ill from heat stroke and had to leave the stage at his Saturday concert in Hartford, Conn.

"Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we'll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!" Aldean tweeted Sunday.

The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford also posted about the incident Sunday.

"We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason," the venue said. "A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance."

Billboard.com said Aldean tried to sing his hits, but abruptly departed the stage at Saturday's show because he didn't feel well.

After receiving lots of a fluids, Aldean is expected to perform as planned in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Sunday night.