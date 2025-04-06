A Minecraft Movie -- starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $157 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Working Man with $7.3 million, followed by The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 at No. 3 with $6.7 million, Snow White at No. 4 with $6.1 million and The Woman in the Yard at No. 5 with $4.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Death of a Unicorn at No. 6 with $2.7 million, The Chosen: Last Supper at No. 7 with $1.9 million, Hell of a Summer at No. 8 with $1.8 million, The Friend at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Captain America: Brave New World at No. 10 with $1.4 million.