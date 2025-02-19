Actress and author Mindy Kaling is the latest celebrity to be memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kaling, 45, was honored Tuesday for her contributions to television, which began when she was 24 years old as a writer and actress in The Office.

B.J. Novak, her co-star from that show, delivered remarks during the Los Angeles ceremony.

"We are here at the Walk of Fame. This is not the Walk of Hard Work.... This is also not the Walk of Talent. She'd have been on that since birth...No, we are at the Walk of Fame. Fame is a unique job," the actor said.

"We always knew you'd be famous, but we had no idea how beautifully you'd handle the job, and so it's high time your name joined those of your heroes right here on Hollywood Boulevard," he added.

Kaling is also well known for her work on The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

As an author, she's published the books Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns), Why Not Me? and Nothing Like I Imagined.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome actress, producer, and director Mindy Kaling to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said the ceremony producer, Ana Martinez. "Not only is Mindy funny, but she is also a talented and innovative creator whose contributions to television have entertained audiences around the world. We are thrilled to honor her with a star on our iconic sidewalk."

Kaling was also a recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 2023.