The Los Angeles home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was reportedly burglarized Friday on Valentine's Day.

Kidman, an Oscar-winning actress, and Urban, a Grammy-winning country music singer, were not at home during the incident, according to ABC News.

Unknown suspects apparently entered the residence at around 8 p.m. Friday after smashing glass on the property, then proceeded to trash the home.

TMZ reports the invaders fled when one of the couple's employees arrived, but it remains unclear if any of Kidman and Urban's belongings were taken.

NBC News said the incident coincided with Beverly Hills police arresting three suspects in burglaries allegedly carried out by South American crews.

Other celebrities who have had their homes broken into recently include Olivier Giroud, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Luka Doncic, Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr.