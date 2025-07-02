Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Shaq, more receiving Walk of Fame stars
UPI News Service, 07/02/2025
Miley Cyrus shared on social media Wednesday that she is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce held a press conference announcing 35 new recipients on Wednesday.
"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd.," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. "I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him."
