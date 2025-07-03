Show-runner wraps fifth, final season of 'Boys:' 'It's bittersweet'
UPI News Service, 07/03/2025
The Boys show-runner Eric Kripke is mourning the end of filming for the fifth and final season of his superhero satire.
"This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. To #TheBoys family: I love you," Kripke wrote on social media this week. "To the fans: can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap."
