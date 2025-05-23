Miley Cyrus shared that she recently watched Hannah Montana when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011 on Disney Channel, starred Cyrus as a secret pop star and launched her real-life music career.

The actress and music artist, 32, said that she recently played the show for her friends.

"I'm like, you're gay and you like don't live for Hannah Montana? What's wrong with you?" she told Kimmel. "So I introduced them to Hannah and obviously they were gagged. They were obsessed with her."

Cyrus also talked about her album Something Beautiful, which arrives May 30, and the film she created to accompany it.

"The music is the story. Every song is storytelling essentially..." she said. "There was no need for characterization because I'm the character, and I never want to become something or someone that I'm not."

She also performed "More to Lose," which appears on her upcoming album. She wore a long blazer with a hood. As the song continued she removed the hood and sang about staying too long in a relationship.

Her most recent album is Endless Summer Vacation, which arrived in 2023.