MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, is back with new music.

The music artist, 35, released the song "Cliche" and a music video on Friday.

"Tell me would you wait for me? Baby I'm a rolling stone. I got a lot of right in me, but I don't want to say this wrong," he sings. "Tell me would you stay with me? Maybe we could make this home. You should run away with me, even if you're better off alone."

The video shows him dancing in a car wash, on the back of a moving truck and in a motel parking lot.

MGK posted a video to Instagram that show him reacting to seeing himself on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist cover.

"For the first time in my career," he captioned the reaction video.

Teddy Swims offered his support in the comment section, writing, "I love you. You deserve everything good."

The singer released an expanded version of his 2019 album Hotel Diablo in 2024, called Floor 13 Edition.