Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her new single.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old singer and actress posted the lyrics to "Used to Be Young" on Tuesday ahead of the song's release.

"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, referencing her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation. "It was at a time I felt misunderstood."

"I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you," she added. "The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at his moment ..... unfinished yet complete."

In "Used to Be Young," Cyrus reflects on how she used to be "crazy," "fun," "wild" and "young" but left her fast living behind her.

"The truth is bullet proof there's no / Fooling you... I don't dress the same / Me + who ya say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways / Left my living fast somewhere / In the past cause that's for chasing cars / Turns out open bars lead to / Broken hearts + going way too far," the lyrics read.

Cyrus announced "Used to Be Young" last week.

"This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME," she said on Instagram.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cyrus will release "Used to Be Young" on Friday.

The singer released Endless Summer Vacation in March. The album features the singles "Flowers," "River" and "Jaded."