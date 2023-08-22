MTV has announced a first round of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network said Tuesday that Demi Lovato , Karol G, Maneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at this year's VMAs.

Maneskin, an Italian rock band, reacted to the news on Twitter.

"We're sooo ready to bring some HONEY on the stage of the @vmas!! Don't miss the live performance of our new single on September 12th on @MTV," the group wrote.

Maneskin is nominated for Best Rock at the ceremony.

Stray Kids also reacted on social media.

"Mad excited to announce that we'll be performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs," the group wrote.

Stray Kids is nominated for Best K-pop, along with Aespa, Blackpink, Fifty Fifty, Seventeen and TXT.

Lovato most recently released a rock version of her song "Confident" last week.