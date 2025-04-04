Miley Cyrus released "End of the World" and an accompanying music video Friday.

The song will appear on the music artist's upcoming visual concept album Something Beautiful, which arrives May 30.

Cyrus, 32, wears a short, emerald green dress and glitter in her hair in the music video.

"Baby you've been thinking 'bout the future like it's already yours. Show me how you'd hold me if tomorrow wasn't coming for sure," she sings. "Let's pretend it's not the end of the world."

"Reinforcing the project's immersive, operatic approach, these songs mark the beginning of a carefully structured journey," an Instagram promoting the song reads.

The former Hannah Montana actress released her album's first track, "Prelude," and the song, "Something Beautiful," along with accompanying videos, on Monday.

"Miley's second song and video release, 'Something Beautiful,' the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual," a social media post reads. "This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience."

Something Beautiful will mark Cyrus' first album since Endless Summer Vacation in 2023.