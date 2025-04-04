Ed Sheeran is back with music.

The pop singer, 34, released his single "Azizam" and a "Pink Heart" music video for the song Friday.

"Azizam" means "my dear" in Farsi, and the video shows Sheeran in a soccer stadium, backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and walking in the rain with a pink balloon.

"We filmed this across USA (and a bit in Ipswich)," the music artist said, referencing the town in England. "...It was an amazing atmosphere wherever we went. I wanted to reflect that with the video."

As the video continues, Sheeran is seen dancing in a crowd with a giant pink balloon behind the group.

"I'm so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this song," he wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "And so excited for all the other surprises I have for you. Hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer. More to come."

Sheeran's upcoming studio album, Play, marks his first since Autumn Variations, released in 2023.