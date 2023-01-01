Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton brought the house down by singing a mashup of their respective hits "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You."

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-minute performance was part of the Miley's New Year's Eve special that aired Saturday night on NBC live from Miami.

Video of the collaboration has already gotten nearly 500,000 views on YouTube.

The artists also joined forces on duets of Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" and Parton's "Jolene."

That clip also racked up close to a half million hits by Sunday evening.

The show also featured performances by Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia.