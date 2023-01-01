Avatar: The Way of Water is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with $16.3 million, followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at No. 3 with $4.8 million, Whitney Houston : I Wanna Dance with Somebody at No. 4 with $4.3 million and Babylon at No. 5 with $2.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Violent Night at No. 6 with $2.1 million, The Whale at No. 7 with $1.3 million, The Fabelmans at No. 8 with $1.1 million, The Menu at No. 9 with $1.07 million and Strange World at No. 10 with $538,000.