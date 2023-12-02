Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram Friday showing off the black eye she sustained playing pickleball.The 65-year-old actress is seen icing her face in one picture.Another shows her smiling with her eyes open, with the bruise still visible, while a third shows her with one eye closed, revealing the full extent of the injury."WARNING! Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!! Thank you, Less!" Pfeiffer captioned the gallery.Pfeiffer's sister Deedee added, "But she kept on playing."The actress' celebrity followers were quick to comment."That's why I don't play," said Julianne Moore."Ouch!" remarked Naomi Watts."Damn. Can't sell beauty products and play pickle, it seems," wrote Alec Baldwin.