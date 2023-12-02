Rapper Drake's For All the Dogs is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's 1989 (Taylor's Version), followed by Dolly Parton 's Rockstar at No. 3, ENHYPHEN's Orange Blood at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Midnights at No. 6, Stray Kids' Rock-Star at No. 7, Swift's Lover at No. 8, Swift's Folklore at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.