Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery and Life actor Nicholas Pinnock are teaming up for a new BBC series called This Town.

Also featuring David Dawson from My Policeman and The Last Kingdom, the six-part thriller/family drama is from Peaky Blinders and SAS Rogue Heroes creator Steven Knight.

"This is a project very close to my heart. It's about an era I lived through and know well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with. It's a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry, but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it," Knight said in a statement Thursday.

The miniseries is now filming on location in the Birmingham area.

"This Town tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late '70s and early '80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths," a synopsis from the network said.