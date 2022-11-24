Lea Michele opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday in New York by singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway musical, Funny Girl.

The casts of The Lion King, Some Like It Hot and A Beautiful Noise also entertained thousands of in-person spectators and millions of TV viewers.

The Radio City Rockettes danced their way through Manhattan's Herald Square, and Paul Abdul and Jordan Davis sang some of their hits.

Other stars slated to appear include Big Time Rush, Cam, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Ziggy Marley, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Sean Paul, Joss Stone, Mariah Carey and Santa Claus.

The event is airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosted the broadcast, while Access Hollywood star Mario Lopez offered color commentary while riding a turkey float through the parade.

It was 46 degrees in Manhattan at 10 a.m.

The celebration started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.