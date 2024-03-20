Warner Bros. released photos of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and new cast members of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Wednesday. The film opens in theaters Sept. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keaton reprises his role as Beetlejuice. In the photo, he wears his trademark striped suit with hair dyed green.

O'Hara and Ryder return as Delia and Lydia Deetz, respectively. They have Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) and Rory (Justin Theroux), whose relation is not specified, in tow.

Beetlejuice was released in 1988. It spawned a stage musical that is still touring.

The title is a reference to the way one conjures Beetlejuice by saying his name three times. In the first movie, Beetlejuice tried to help the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) scare the Deetzes out of their home.

Beetlejuice went too far when he tried to marry Lydia.

Davis and Baldwin have not been announced to return for the sequel but Tim Burton returns to direct.