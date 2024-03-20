Sony Pictures released the trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon on Wednesday. The film is in theaters Aug. 2.

Zachary Levi plays Harold in the adaptation of the children's book by Crockett Johnson. In the book, Harold is a child whose drawings come to life.

The film picks up with Harold as an adult having grown up in the pages of Johnson's book. He uses the crayon to cross over in to the real world, where the crayon still works.

Harold creates airplanes, skateboards and creatures with his crayon. Levi also played the adult form of the child superhero Shazam!

Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani and Zooey Deschanel star. Carlos Saldahna directs.