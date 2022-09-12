Michael Keaton and Murray Bartlett were early winners at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony Monday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Keaton won for Best Lead Actor in a Limited, Anthology or TV Movie for Dopesick and Bartlett was named Best Supporting Actor in a Limited, Anthology or TV Movie for White Lotus.

Matthew Macfadyen also earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Succession.

Kenan Thompson is hosting the show, which honors the best in American evening television programming. It is airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The gala opened with Thompson and dancers performing to a medley of some of the most recognizable TV theme songs in history, including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Law & Order, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones.

The HBO series Succession leads the field of nominees with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.