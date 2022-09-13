Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- English novelist Daniel Defoe in 1660-- U.S. Army bacteriologist Walter Reed in 1851-- Hershey Co. founder Milton Hershey in 1857-- Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing, World War I hero, in 1860-- Author Roald Dahl in 1916-- Singer Mel Torme in 1925-- American artist Robert Indiana in 1928-- Actor Barbara Bain in 1931 (age 91)-- TV producer Fred Silverman in 1937-- "Miss Manners" Judith Martin in 1938 (age 84)-- Actor Richard Kiel in 1939-- Costa Rican Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias in 1940 (age 82)-- Singer David Clayton-Thomas in 1941 (age 81)-- Singer\/songwriter Peter Cetera in 1944 (age 78)-- Actor Jacqueline Bisset in 1944 (age 78)-- Singer\/actor Nell Carter in 1948-- Actor Jean Smart in 1951 (age 72)-- Musician Randy Jones in 1952 (age 70)-- Musician Don Was, born Don Edward Fagenson, in 1952 (age 70)-- Rocker Dave Mustaine in 1961 (age 61)-- Talk show host Tavis Smiley in 1964 (age 58)-- Olympic track gold medalist Michael Johnson in 1967 (age 55)-- Filmmaker Tyler Perry in 1969 (age 53)-- Fashion designer Stella McCartney in 1971 (age 51)-- Country musician Joe Don Rooney in 1975 (age 47)-- Singer Fiona Apple in 1977 (age 45)-- Musician\/producer Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Daoud Dean, in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Ben Savage in 1980 (age 42)-- Pop singer Niall Horan in 1993 (age 29)-- Actor Lili Reinhart in 1996 (age 26)