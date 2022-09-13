Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- English novelist Daniel Defoe in 1660

-- U.S. Army bacteriologist Walter Reed in 1851

-- Hershey Co. founder Milton Hershey in 1857

-- Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing, World War I hero, in 1860

-- Author Roald Dahl in 1916

-- Singer Mel Torme in 1925

-- American artist Robert Indiana in 1928

-- Actor Barbara Bain in 1931 (age 91)

-- TV producer Fred Silverman in 1937

-- "Miss Manners" Judith Martin in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Richard Kiel in 1939

-- Costa Rican Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer David Clayton-Thomas in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Peter Cetera in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Jacqueline Bisset in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer/actor Nell Carter in 1948

-- Actor Jean Smart in 1951 (age 72)

-- Musician Randy Jones in 1952 (age 70)

-- Musician Don Was, born Don Edward Fagenson, in 1952 (age 70)

-- Rocker Dave Mustaine in 1961 (age 61)

-- Talk show host Tavis Smiley in 1964 (age 58)

-- Olympic track gold medalist Michael Johnson in 1967 (age 55)

-- Filmmaker Tyler Perry in 1969 (age 53)

-- Fashion designer Stella McCartney in 1971 (age 51)

-- Country musician Joe Don Rooney in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Fiona Apple in 1977 (age 45)

-- Musician/producer Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Daoud Dean, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Ben Savage in 1980 (age 42)

-- Pop singer Niall Horan in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Lili Reinhart in 1996 (age 26)