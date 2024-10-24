Showtime released the trailer for its new series The Agency on Thursday. The show premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount+ with Showtime before airing on Showtime.

Michael Fassbender plays CIA agent Martian who abandoned his girlfriend (Jodie Turner-Smith) for a mission. He sees her again after he is ordered to return to London.

In July, Showtime described Turner-Smith's character as Sami Zahir, a social anthropology professor.

In the trailer, Martian is under interrogation. He asserts that real spywork has no fancy gadgets, just isolation and risking one's life.

Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon and Reza Brojerdi also star. In a separate July announcement, Showtime said Gere plays London Station Chief Bosko.

Hugh Bonneville guest sta\rs. Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood , Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor also recur.

The Agency is based on the French sereis Le Bureau des Legendes.