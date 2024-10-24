Greta Lee will portray the "mercurial thatre actress," Gloria, in Late Fame, landing the role after Sandra Huller departed due to scheduling issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows Ed Saxberger ( Willem Dafoe ), who finds his long-lost poetry suddenly celebrated by a younger circle of artists.

Gloria is described in the official synopsis as "the wild card in the group... who toys with affections and who is all set to be admired by this legendary Saxberger figure from a gritty New York golden age."

Lee is well known for her roles in Past Lives, The Morning Show and Russian Doll.

Kent Jones directs.

"Wickedly ironic and unexpectedly poignant, Late Fame is a story about the illusory effect of praise on the soul, and the lingering ghostly presence of the past, whether it's imagined or vividly remembered," the synopsis reads.

A release date has not yet been shared.