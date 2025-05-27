Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating their daughter's college graduation.

Douglas, 80, took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 22, on Monday.

"So Catherine and I have just been to our daughter's college graduation and I just want to take a moment and congratulate all of you out there who are graduating from high school or college, as you begin your next chapter. Have a good one," he said in a video.

The post then cuts to assorted clips from graduation day, including Carys posing for photos and the family walking to the ceremony.

Zeta-Jones, 55, posted a photograph of herself and Douglas kissing Carys on the cheeks.

"The night before graduation! We are both such proud parents right now! It's only just begun!" she captioned the photo.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones also have a son together, Dylan Michael Douglas, 24. Douglas and ex-wife Diandra Luker share 46-year-old Cameron Douglas.

Carys Douglas graduated from Brown University in Providence, R.I., according to People.