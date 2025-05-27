Grimes is canceling a Pride performance amid "family issues."

The singer, 37, had been slated to perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The event celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride.

"I am so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my Pride show in order to deal with family issues," Grimes wrote on X Monday. "I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time, and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon."

Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Purple Disco Machine, Raye, RuPaul and Sofi Tukker are among the other performers taking the stage that Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez, Galantis, Marina, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and Betty Who will perform Friday.

"I think the show is going to be amazing and the lineup is great," Grimes added. "I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I will make this up to you guys very soon. So much love always."

The singer had sent a social media message to Elon Musk, her former partner and the father of her three children, in February, asking him to "respond about our child's medical crisis."

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she said.

It is unclear if the "family issues" are related to this event.