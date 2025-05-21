An animated music video, "Summer is Starting Right Now," was released Thursday by the DisneyMusicVEVO account on YouTube.
The series originally aired from 2007 to 2013. A TV film, Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension, aired in 2011, and a second film, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, premiered on Disney+ in 2020.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.