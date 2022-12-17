Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 12/17/2022
Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Midnights, followed by Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 3, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 4 and Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 9 and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 10.
