Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 86)-- British singer\/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 86)-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 80)-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 77)-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 76)-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 53)-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 48)-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 45)-- Boxer\/politician\/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 44)-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 29)-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 28)