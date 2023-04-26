The 2023 Met Gala will take place Monday, May 1 in New York City.
The gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Met's Costume Institute and is considered the premier fashion event of the year.
The event will stream on Vogue's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages, with La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman to host the live stream.
The 2023 gala and spring exhibition at the Met will honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi.
How to watch
Participants
