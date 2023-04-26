Netflix and Aardman released a new photo and more details about their upcoming stop-motion animated movie, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
ADVERTISEMENT
Directed by Sam Fell, the sequel to the 2000 cartoon classic is set for release this fall.
"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream -- a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world," a synopsis for the new film said.
"When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk -- this time, they're breaking in!"
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.