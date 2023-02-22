Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice made a "statement" by not including her a bridesmaid in her wedding.

Gorga, 43, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she shared her thoughts on Giudice, her sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, not including her as a bridesmaid.

Gorga is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, while Gidiuce married Louie Ruelas in August.

On WWHL, Gorga was asked why she expected to be a bridesmaid considering her longtime issues with Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"I didn't expect to," Gorga said. "I just thought it was a little strange when she was putting other sister-in-laws in the wedding. I never fought with her on it. You've never seen me argue with her. I just said, 'Alright, you've really drew the line in the sand now. Like, you're showing our kids that we're really not a family if you can't even fake it for a wedding.'"

"It's one of those things where if you just put half your sister-in-laws of this new family you met and leave me out, who I've been around for the last 20 years, it's just drawing a line," she added. "It's a statement."

On WWHL, Gorga also denied that she was supposed to sit at Giudice's table during the engagement party but chose to sit elsewhere.

"That was a blatant lie, and I think I proved that," she said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey returned for a 13th season on Bravo earlier this month.