Bebe Rexha will take the stage at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Wednesday that Rexha, 33, will perform her single "I'm Good (Blue)" at the awards show in March.

"I've always loved the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! I can't wait to perform and see who gets slimed," Rexha said.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TV Land, CMT and MTV2.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host this year's event, with Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen and other stars to make appearances.

Young Dylan will also perform.

Nominees include Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Blackpink and BTS.