In a guest appearance Monday on the Sherri daytime talk show, Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed that a Spice Girl reunion is in the works.

Brown said that the hitmaking English '90s girl group, which includes Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, have already met to map out a plan.

"You know what ... us five actually did get together a couple months ago," Brown said. "All five of us. Because COVID hit everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill.

"So, now we're talking about doing something together, and fingers crossed it will be announced very soon ...very, very soon!"

But this is not the first time Brown has announced the group's reunion. She said the same in 2018 when Beckham was said to be the holdout, so this news may or may have traction. But the group has come together before -- for a tour in 2007 and then for a one-off performance at the Summer Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Brown is a current cast member of the Fox series Special Forces, a reality show that puts celebrities through a version of the intense training that is used by the military's Special Forces units. Brown says that she experienced her own PTSD after her relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she says was abusive. Belafonte has denied the allegations.

Brown was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Prince William last year for her work in the area of domestic abuse.

"We all know somebody who's been through that kind of trauma if it's not ourselves, and it's not going to go away until we all come together and speak about it," Brown said. Her book Brutally Honest came out in 2018.

"I didn't realize how badly abused I'd been," she said, "until I started writing down and trying to remember what I'd gone through. I'm seven years out of that relationship now and I still get PTSD. I still get flashbacks," Brown said.

The couple has a daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte. Brown also shares daughters Angel Iris Murphy with Eddie Murphy and Phoenix Chi with her former husband Jimmy Gulzar.

She added: "Usually the person comes into your life as Mr. Knight in shining armor, they usually already have a criminal record for domestic violence, they're very good at what they do, and they don't stop.

"That is their job to manipulate you, and coercive control you. And I ended up being controlled in every aspect of my life. And I'm so glad to be free of that, but the scars are still there."

Watch the interview below: