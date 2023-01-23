Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
UPI News Service, 01/23/2023
Kali Uchis will release a new album in March.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 28-year-old singer announced her third studio album, Red Moon in Venus, on Monday.
Uchis will release the album March 3 and launch an accompanying North American tour in April.
The new tour kicks off April 25 in Austin, Texas, and ends May 30 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Red Moon in Venus features the new song "I Wish You Roses," which Uchis released a single and music video for last week.
Red Moon in Venus follows Uchis' albums Isolation (2018) and Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) (2020). The singer is known for the singles "After the Storm" featuring Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins and "Telepatia."
Here's the full list of dates for Kali Uchis' new tour:
April 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheatre
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
April 26 -- Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
April 27 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 30 -- Miami, Fla., at FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park
May 1 -- Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
May 2 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
May 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
May 7 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
May 9 -- Washington, D.C., at Anthem
May 10 -- Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 14 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore
May 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon
May 18 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium
May 21 -- Portland, Ore.
May 23 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Thunderbird Arena
May 24 -- Seattle, Wash., at WaMu Theatre
May 26 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 28 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Chelsea Theatre at the Cosmopolitan
May 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.