Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with K-pop star RM for a new song, "Neva Play," which was released Friday.

"This is one of my favorite RM verses I've ever heard," wrote the 29-year-old singer on Instagram. "I've never heard him rap in this style before."

RM, 29, is a member of the boy Band BTS. The group is not currently performing together as members are focusing on their independent music and meeting South Korea's requirement for mandatory military service.

In the music video, animated versions of Megan Thee Stallion and RM speed through a dark city scene together.

Megan Thee Stallion has three Grammy awards to her name and she released Megan, her third album, in June.

Since then, she opened the BET Awards with performances of "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At," and she embarked on a "Hot Girl" concert tour.

She is also set to host the MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 11.

RM dropped his sophomore solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May.