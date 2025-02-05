Apple TV+ announced the singing competition series KPOPPED on Wednesday.

Megan Thee Stallion and PSY will star in the series and Lionel Richie is an executive producer.

In the eight episodes, western pop stars will collaborate with Korean artists in front of a live audience in Seoul, South Korea. The audience will pick the winners of each battle.

PSY enjoyed a crossover hit in 2012 with "Gangnam Style." Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner who also executive produces KPOPPED.

Apple also confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion will perform "Savage" on the show. She collaborated with the K-Pop group Twice for the song "Strategy."

No premiere date was announced.