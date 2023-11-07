Megan Fox is opening up about her past miscarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old actress went public about the experience in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published Tuesday.

In the book, Fox writes about an ultrasound of her unborn daughter with her fiance, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, that she carried to 10 weeks and a day.

"I will pay any price," she writes in one poem. "Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

Fox has three children, sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The actress further discussed her miscarriage in an interview with Good Morning America released Tuesday.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life; I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately," Fox said of herself and Kelly. "Trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen?"

Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In her book and the interview, Fox also details how she was previously in physical and emotionally abusive relationships with "horrific" and "very famous" people.

Fox announced Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in August, saying the book was inspired by her experience of carrying the "secrets" and "sins" of men.