World of Wonder announced Tuesday that it has renewed Avalon TV for a second season. The Season 1 finale airs Monday.

Avalon TV is a variety comedy series featuring the drag performers of House of Avalon. Those include Symone, Gigi Goode, Marko Monroe, Grant Vanderbilt, Hunter Crenshaw, Rylie Holden, and Caleb Feeney.

Symone told UPI that seeing her and Goode on RuPaul's Drag Race fast tracked development, because "they got to see our talent and our art."

Avalon TV includes behind-the-scenes reality segments such as showing the artists prepare for shows, including Symone's first Met Gala. Symone also interviewed guests like Abby Lee Miller and Orville Peck.

Crenshaw told UPI Avalon TV originally began as a reality TV series, but the house quickly decided it needed to be more.

"We have to figure out how to bring the madness and chaos in a different way," Crenshaw said.

Comedy sketches included "Chosen Family Matters," a spoof of Family Matters starring the whole cast. "Dragass" featured the entire cast performing comedic stunts a la Jackass.

Avalon TV streams on WOW Presents Plus.