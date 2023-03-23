Lifetime announced Wednesday that Meagan Good will executive produce and star in the upcoming movie Buying Back my Daughter, part of their Ripped From the Headlines movie series.

Good, 41, the star of the Prime Video series Harlem has moved more into behind-the-scenes roles lately. She directed a Season 2 episode for the streamer. This will be Good's third Lifetime movie after starring in Death Saved My Life and Love By the 10th Date.

Buying Back My Daughter is shooting now.

Per Lifetime, the movie covers Meagan's journey to rescue her daughter from sex traffickers. She plays Dana, who along with her husband Curtis (Roger Cross) begins an extensive search for their 16-year-old daughter Alicia (Faith Wright) after she disappears from a party.

After almost a year of searching, they find Alicia is being sold as an 'escort' online. The couple attempts to buy her back with the help of a sympathetic police officer played by Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules.

Good also announced on social media that she will be on the latest cover of Essence magazine, the decades-old publication geared toward African American women. The magazine is behind The Essence Festival, the annual music, entertainment and empowerment gathering in New Orleans. It was portrayed on screen in Girls Trip.

"A dream come true," Good posted on Instagram.