Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 86)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 70)

-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 72)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 71)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 66)

-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 55)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 45)

-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 42)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 37)

-- TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 34)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 31)

-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 28)