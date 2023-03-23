Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 86)-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 70)-- Television analyst\/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 72)-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 71)-- Former ExxonMobil CEO\/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 71)-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 66)-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 55)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 45)-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 42)-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 37)-- TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 34)-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 31)-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 28)