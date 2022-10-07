'Mayfair Witches' trailer: Alexandra Daddario discovers her family's dark legacy
UPI News Service, 10/07/2022
AMC+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Mayfair Witches.
The network shared a trailer for the supernatural horror drama Thursday at New York Comic-Con.
Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches book series. The TV adaptation follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who learns she is the heir to a family of powerful witches.
"As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations," an official description reads.
The trailer shows Rowan (Daddario) discover her family's dark legacy with the help of Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) and features glimpses of the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).
