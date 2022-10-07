AMC+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Mayfair Witches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a trailer for the supernatural horror drama Thursday at New York Comic-Con.

Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches book series. The TV adaptation follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who learns she is the heir to a family of powerful witches.

"As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Rowan (Daddario) discover her family's dark legacy with the help of Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) and features glimpses of the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

Mayfair Witches is created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and premieres Jan. 5 on AMC+.

AMC is also developing an adaptation of Rice's book Interview with the Vampire, which premiered last week.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire are part of AMC's new Immortal Universe, based on Rice's works. The network acquired the rights to 18 books by the late author in June 2021.