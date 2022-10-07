Sarah Brightman is the latest performer to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 62-year-old British soprano received the plaque Thursday in Los Angeles in recognition of her contributions to live theater and performance.

Brightman's mom, Paula Brightman, supported the singer at the ceremony.

Guest speakers included actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Emilie Kouatchou and choreographer Anthony Van Laast.

Brightman is known for originating the role of Christine Daae in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical The Phantom of the Opera.

She has also released several albums, including Time to Say Goodbye (1997) and Symphony (2008), and is credited with pioneering the classical crossover music movement.

"British import and singing superstar Sarah Brightman has the voice of an angel," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. "She has been entertaining the world with her unique voice for many years and we are thrilled to add her name to our iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Brightman said in an interview with Variety that receiving her star was "a real honor."

"Especially as I don't come from America. It's always lovely when another country observes what you've done and wants to show their appreciation for it."